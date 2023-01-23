Play Brightcove video

ITV News Correspondent Rupert Evelyn meets 4-year-old child genius Teddy Hobbs

At just four years old Teddy Hobbs has become the youngest ever member of Mensa.

A couple of years ago his parents were shocked to find their two-year-old tot had picked up reading purely from watching TV.

They even got a local primary school teacher to come around and check, and she immediately confirmed he could read.

The little one from Portishead, Somerset took the test to be part of the world’s leading high IQ society aged three. To join Mensa, applicants must demonstrate an IQ in the top two per cent of the population in a recognised IQ test.

And Teddy is now the prestigious group's youngest ever member.

Teddy enjoys stretching his intellect and, after a trip to a bookshop, decided to pick a publication out to help him learn Mandarin.

Though he may one of the cleverest boys his age, he does also enjoy the popular childhood activities of play dough and learning about dinosaurs.

