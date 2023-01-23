Households to be paid to cut energy use today - how to check if you're eligible

Play Brightcove video

For the first time ever households will be paid to use less electricity this evening. Shehab Khan has the latest

Some households will be paid to cut back their energy use this evening amid concerns electricity supply margins may be "tighter than normal".

For the first time, the National Grid will activate its Demand Flexibility Service.

The scheme entitles some households with smart meters to discounts if they cut their use of electricity.

Launched last November, the Demand Flexibility Service allows the Grid to access additional flexibility when national demand is at its highest.

Why might the UK's electricity supply tighten on Monday?

The current cold weather means more people are heating their homes, which increases demand for energy. However, a lack of wind has reduced the amount of renewable energy available.

National Grid said that as well as activating the Demand Flexibility Service, it has ordered three UK coal plants to begin warming up in case they are needed to boost the energy supply.

The Grid added that its announcement should not be interpreted as a sign that electricity supplies are at risk and said “people should not be worried”.

When will the energy discount scheme run on Monday?

The scheme will go live on Monday, 23 January, between the hours of 5pm and 6pm.

Who is eligible to save money via the scheme?

To be part of the scheme, you must have a smart meter and you must have signed up to the scheme through your supplier.

If you have signed up, your provider should have contacted you asking you if you want to take part in tonight's event.

The full list of energy suppliers taking part:

British Gas

CarbonLaces

Conrad Energy

CUB (UK) Ltd

Drax

EDF

ENGIE Power Limited

E.ON Next

Equiwatt

ev.energy

Flexitricity

Grid Beyond

Gridimp

Hugo Energy App

Labrador (via Perse Technology Ltd)

Loop.homes

myenergyi (via Orange Power)

Oaktree Power

Octopus Energy

OVO Energy

Pearlstone Energy

Power Rewaeds App (via Orange Power)

Shell Energy Retail

SMS

VpowerU

Zenobe Energy Limited

How do I reduce my energy consumption between 5pm and 6pm?

The National Grid advised households to run "power-hungry" appliances outside of the 5-6pm window.

These appliances include:

Washing machines

Tumble dryers

Dishwashers

Electric showers

Immersion heaters

Another option would be to reduce your energy usage (e.g. using a microwave instead of the oven) during the event window.

Will there be more opportunities to save money on energy with the scheme?

Ofgem has granted approval for the scheme to run from November 3 2022 to March 31 2023.

How much can I save?

The National Grid previously said a typical household will be able to save approximately £100 over the five month duration of this service.

However, it is up to each electricity supplier how much and in what form this money is passed onto customers. The £100 figure is also only an approximate average.