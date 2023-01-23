Iowa shooting: Two students killed in Des Moines shooting

Two students were killed in a "terrifying" shooting at an Iowa school for at-risk youths.

The shooting happened at an educational programme called Starts Right Here in Des Moines.

Police say emergency crews rushed to the school, just before 1pm local time.

On arrival officers found two students critically injured. They later died in hospital.

A teacher, who was also injured, is in serious condition and was sent into surgery.

Police immediately put the area on lockdown, as office workers spotted someone running from the school building with police racing behind on foot and in patrol cars.

Police at The Starts Right Here building in Des Moines, Iowa after a fatal shooting Credit: AP

Within 20 minutes police stopped a car that matched witnesses' descriptions about two miles away and took three suspects into custody.

One suspect ran from the car, but officers chased them down using a police dog.

The Des Moines school district said in a statement: “We are saddened to learn of another act of gun violence, especially one that impacts an organisation that works closely with some of our students.

"We are still waiting to learn more details, but our thoughts are with any victims of this incident and their families and friends.”

Sgt. Paul Parizek of Des Moines Police speaks outside the Starts Right Here building Credit: AP

The shooting happened at the The Starts Right Here programme, which helps vulnerable young people in grades 9-12.

It was founded in 2021 by Will Holmes, a rapper whose stage name is Will Keeps.

It says on the school website that Keeps came to Des Moines about 20 years ago from Chicago, where he “lived in a world of gangs and violence” before finding peace through music.

Gov. Kim Reynolds, who serves on an advisory board for Starts Right Here, said she was “shocked and saddened to hear about the shooting.” “I’ve seen first-hand how hard Will Keeps and his staff works to help at-risk kids through this alternative education programme,” Reynolds said in a statement. "My heart breaks for them, these kids and their families."

