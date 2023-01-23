The family of British actor Julian Sands who went missing 10 days ago has praised the “heroic” efforts of search teams in California as crews continue to scour the area.

Mr Sands' family thanked several authorities involved in the search for the actor who was first reported missing on January 13 in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel mountains in southern California.

The search as been hampered by bad weather which has made conditions too dangerous for ground crews. Searches were instead being conducted from the air.

A statement shared by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office thanked various organisations involved in efforts to find the actor, as search operations entered their 11th day.

In the statement, his family said they were "deeply touched" by the support they had received in the days since his disappearance.

“Our heartfelt thanks to the compassionate members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department who are coordinating the search for our beloved Julian, not least the heroic search teams listed below who are braving difficult conditions on the ground and in the air to bring Julian home,” the statement read.

“We are deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support.”

In a message sharing the statement, the sheriff's department added: "As we enter day 11 of the search for Julian Sands on Mt. Baldy, we are reminded of the sheer determination & selflessness of all of the people who have aided in this search. "We will continue to utilize the resources available to us." It was previously revealed that pings from Mr Sands’ phone appeared to show he had been on the move heading further into the mountainous area of Baldy Bowl on the day he was reported missing.

Authorities have previously said there was “no hard deadline” for calling off the search for Mr Sands.

Yorkshire-born Sands is known for his breakout role as the free-spirited George in the period drama A Room With A View, in which he starred opposite Helena Bonham Carter, Sir Daniel Day-Lewis, Dame Judi Dench and Dame Maggie Smith.

He also featured in Leaving Las Vegas and Warlock, as well as appearing on television in 24, Smallville and Banshee.

More recently he played the chief medical officer in the 2021 Jack Lowden and Peter Capaldi-led drama Benediction.

He has lived in Los Angeles since 2020.

From 1984 to 1987 Sands was married to future Evening Standard and Today editor, Sarah Sands, with whom he shares a son, while he also has two daughters with journalist Evgenia Citkowitz, whom he married in 1990.

