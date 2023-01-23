Nadhim Zahawi is resisting calls to resign as Conservative Party chairman despite paying a penalty to resolve a tax dispute with HMRC.

A source close to the former chancellor, who attends Rishi Sunak's Cabinet, told the PA news agency Mr Zahawi will not "absolutely" not be quitting in the face of growing pressure over his tax bill which was reportedly estimated to be in the millions of pounds.

He has not denied the suggestion that around £1m of the total was a penalty fee.

The prime minister has been urged by Labour to sack Mr Zahawi and is coming under increasing pressure as his premiership has been thrown into disarray by a series of scandals.

Mr Sunak entered office promising to bring "integrity" to the role after Boris Johnson's time in government was marked by repeated scandals.

The prime minister is facing growing calls to sack Mr Zahawi. Credit: PA

A source close to Mr Zahawi did not answer questions on the penalty but told PA: "He is absolutely not resigning."

Mr Zahawi has insisted his "error" over shares in the YouGov polling company he co-founded was "careless and not deliberate".

It has come to light that Mr Zahawi resolved the tax dispute between July and September when he was Chancellor and ultimately the minister in charge of HMRC.

Labour has called for Mr Zahawi to be sacked and for Mr Sunak to "come clean" on what he knew about the minister’s tax affairs when he appointed him party chairman.

A challenging weekend for Mr Sunak began when police fined him for failing to wear a seatbelt as he filmed a social media clip from the back of a moving car.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...

The Sunday Times then reported that BBC chairman Richard Sharp helped Boris Johnson secure a loan weeks before recommending him for the role.

Mr Zahawi sought to end questions about his tax affairs by releasing a statement saying questions were raised about his tax affairs when he was being appointed chancellor.

"Following discussions with HMRC, they agreed that my father was entitled to founder shares in YouGov, though they disagreed about the exact allocation," he said.

"They concluded that this was a ‘careless and not deliberate’ error.

"So that I could focus on my life as a public servant, I chose to settle the matter and pay what they said was due, which was the right thing to do."

Decisions made by Boris Johnson are causing repeated headaches for Rishi Sunak. Credit: PA

Mr Johnson was prime minister when he appointed Mr Zahawi chancellor. The shadow of his leadership continues to raise challenges for Mr Sunak.

The Sunday Times reported that Mr Sharp helped secure Mr Johnson an £800,000 loan weeks before the then-prime minister recommended him for the role.

Labour is demanding an investigation into the appointment of Mr Sharp, a Tory donor.

Mr Sharp told the Sunday Times he had "simply connected" people and there was no conflict of interest.

Mr Johnson’s spokesman dismissed the report as "rubbish" and insisted his financial arrangements "have been properly declared".