Germany to send Leopard battle tanks, Ukrainian MP says

Germany has decided to send its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine to help bolster the country's fight against Russia's invasion, according to a Ukrainian MP.

According to Inna Sovsun, German lawmakers had told her that provisions to send a supply of the tanks had been agreed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Germany had previously resisted mounting pressure either to supply its own tanks or clear the way for other countries, such as Poland, to send the German-made tanks from their own stocks.

Poland has repeatedly expressed willingness to send the tanks, but due export licences, the eastern European country requires Germany's permission to do so.

For months, Kyiv has been pleading for Western tanks - something it says it desperately needs to give its forces the firepower necessary to break Russian defensive lines and recapture occupied territory.

The hesitation has drawn criticism, particularly from Poland and the Baltic countries on NATO’s eastern flank that feel especially threatened by Russia.

On the same day reports of Germany sending tanks surfaced, US officials said Joe Biden is poised to approve sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.

The two events suggest the international reluctance to send tanks to the battlefront against the Russians has begun to erode.

The decision could be announced as soon as Wednesday, though it could take months or years for the tanks to be delivered.

US officials said details are still being worked out. One official said the tanks would be bought under an upcoming Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative package, which provides longer-range funding for weapons and equipment to be purchased from commercial vendors.

