Big-named action film sequels are poised to dominate this year's nominations.

Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams will announce the nominees at the ceremony on Tuesday, with Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and a Elvis - a biopic of the King of Rock 'n' Roll - expected to lead across all categories.

Find out live who has been nominated for the 95th Academy Awards.