Parliamentary inquiry begins asking witnesses for Partygate evidence

The Privileges Committee has confirmed to ITV News that witnesses are now being contacted to begin submitting written and later oral evidence regarding the Partygate scandal.

They are being asked not just for evidence of parties, but the briefing Boris Johnson was given in response to investigations from both ITV News and the Daily Mirror.

For example, the Committee wants to know what No 10 decided Mr Johnson should say in the media and in Parliament about the scandal.

In other words, whether there was an attempt to mislead, of course.

Witnesses are being offered anonymity, but their testimony will be shared with Mr Johnson to allow him to respond.

It means there's some guts required.

You have to be willing to upset a former prime minister. No small enemy to make and I know some are torn about what to do.

You'd also imagine the trickiest part for the Privileges Committee will be obtaining the briefings Mr Johnson received at the time the scandal emerged in the media.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...

Most of the advisors loyal to Mr Johnson at that moment all went down together with him. Will they speak?

A spokesperson for the Privileges Committee told ITV News: "The Committee has sent letters to individuals who may have knowledge relevant to the present inquiry regarding Boris Johnson MP, requiring them to provide evidence in writing.

"The Committee requires the written evidence to be submitted by Tuesday 7th February. All written evidence submissions must be accompanied by a statement of truth.

"The Committee may have further requests to make for additional information."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.