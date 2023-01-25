'Loved beyond words': Paris Hilton announces birth of first child
Paris Hilton has announced the birth of her first child with husband Carter Reum.
The US socialite and businesswoman shared a close-up picture of a baby gripping a thumb to her Instagram on Tuesday.
“You are already loved beyond words,” the 41-year-old wrote in a brief caption.
Hilton, granddaughter of Hilton Hotels’ founder Conrad Hilton, has been married to Reum, 41, since 2021.
US media outlet People reported that the couple had welcomed the child, a son, via surrogate.
Celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and Miranda Kerr congratulated the couple in the comments of the post.
“So happy for you guys!” Kardashian wrote. Teigen added: “A BABY!!!!! Congratulations so happy for you both!!”
