A man fatally stabbed two people and injured five others on a train in northern Germany on Wednesday before being arrested, police said.

The attack happened at around 3pm on Wednesday on a train traveling from Kiel to Hamburg.

Germany's Federal Police force said the man used a knife on several passengers before arriving at Brokstedt station.

Initially it was thought seven people were wounded, the police agency said.

Later, interior minister of Schleswig-Holstein state, Sabine Suetterlin-Waack, said two people were killed and five were wounded in the attack, according to German news agency Dpa.

Brokstedt train station was reportedly closed for several hours. Police did not give any information on the suspect's identity and said his possible motives were under investigation. Emergency services were asked for more details but have not yet responded.

