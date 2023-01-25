US and Germany poised to send tanks to Ukraine amid international pressure

The US and Germany are planning to send tanks to Ukraine that Kyiv says it needs to push back Russian forces, officials have indicated.

The Biden administration is poised to approve sending some 30 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, US officials said, with confirmation expected as soon as Wednesday.

One official said the tanks would be bought under an upcoming Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative package, which provides longer-range funding for weapons and equipment to be purchased.

A soldier walks past a line of M1 Abrams tanks. Credit: Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP, File

The US announcement is expected in coordination with an announcement by Germany that it will approve Poland’s request to transfer German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, according to one official.

Leopards are considered the best option for Ukraine because they are available in large numbers and are thought to be easier to maintain and deploy in comparison to many other tank models.

The head of Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s presidential administration immediately welcomed the reports, even if the rumoured tank numbers fall short of the hundreds officials have said they need.

"A few hundred tanks for our tank crews .... This is what is going to become a real punching fist of democracy," Andriy Yermak wrote on Telegram.

Ukrainian officials have said heavier weapons will help them break through Russian defensive lines, and that more battle tanks could help Ukrainian soldiers take back territory.

They have repeatedly warned that Russia plans to continue mobilising more troops. Berlin and Washington have appeared until now to be resistant to commit to providing heavy armour.

Germany had previously resisted mounting pressure either to supply its own tanks or clear the way for other countries, such as Poland, to send the German-made tanks from their own stocks.

Poland has repeatedly expressed willingness to send the tanks, but due export licences, the eastern European country requires Germany's permission to do so.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is set to speak in parliament on Wednesday morning.

The US, meanwhile, had resisted providing its own M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, citing extensive and complex maintenance and logistical challenges with the high-tech vehicles.

Washington believes it would be more productive to send German Leopards since many allies have them and Ukrainian troops would need less training than on the more difficult Abrams.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the deployment of Western tanks would trigger “unambiguously negative” consequences.

Front lines in Ukraine have been largely frozen for two months, with heavy losses suffered on both sides.

Mr Zelenskyy has recently said that Moscow has stepped up its push toward Bakhmut, an industrial town in eastern Ukraine that has become the site of intense fighting and a key target for Russian forces in the eastern Donetsk region.

