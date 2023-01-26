The director of GCHQ, Sir Jeremy Fleming, is to stand down.

Fleming, who was appointed in 2017, is the 16th person to head up the UK’s intelligence, cyber and security agency.

He will end his tenure in the summer.

The recruitment process to find his replacement began on Thursday.

A statement from GCHQ said: “Sir Jeremy Fleming, director GCHQ, has today announced his decision to step down at the end of his tenure later this year.

“In line with normal practice, there will be an internal civil service competition to identify a successor.

"Sir Jeremy and the board will continue to lead and oversee work at GCHQ until the summer.”

After an early career in finance, Fleming joined MI5 in 1993.

He helped shape MI5’s response to the London terrorist attacks in 2005, led the revision and publication of the government’s counter-terrorism strategy, CONTEST, according to the GCHQ website.

He was promoted to Assistant Director General to lead MI5’s preparations for the London 2012 Olympics.

In GCHQ, Fleming has overseen the creation of the National Cyber Security Centre with a mission to make the UK the safest place to live and do business online.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...