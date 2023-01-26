Zelenskyy calls for 'speed and volume' after Western tanks commitment

Now that Western countries have committed to sending tanks to Ukraine, the key is "speed and volume", Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. In his nightly video address, he said: "The key now is speed and volume. The speed of training our military, the speed of supplying tanks to Ukraine.

"We have to form a fist of tanks, a fist of freedom, which will not allow tyranny to rise again."

Zelenskyy's comments follow the announcement that dozens of tanks from Nato countries will be sent to Ukraine to bolster the fight against Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

The decision to send the tanks ended weeks of diplomatic deadlock over the supply of armour to the country.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz approved the supply of the Leopard 2 to Kyiv, which would also allow other allies operating the tanks to re-export them. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said it was the “right decision”, and the move would bolster Ukraine’s “defensive firepower”. The US confirmed it will send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to the warzone. The UK had already become the first Western nation to promise main battle tanks, with around 14 Challenger 2s pledged by Mr Sunak.

