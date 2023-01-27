Bear 'looking for the right angle' captured in nearly 400 selfie snaps

Play Brightcove video

The selfie-loving black bear amused the researchers in Colorado, ITV News' Sangeeta Kandola reports

A bear has amused researchers in Colorado after their motion detection camera captured 400 'selfie' images of the animal.

The camera was set up by wildlife researchers in Boulder, Colorado to capture a wide array of animals.

But instead, researchers found they were mostly of the same black bear, who has been dubbed 'Kim-bearly-Kardashian'.

Phillip Yates, from Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, said of the out of 580 images taken in total: "400 were bear selfies, so obviously he was looking for the right angle."

Researchers had originally hoped the camera would help them understand how all animals in the region lived and used the landscape around them.

But instead the one bear took centre stage, in the hundreds of images snapped in November before it went into hibernation.

