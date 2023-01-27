A firefighter has died after battling a huge blaze in Edinburgh city centre.

Barry Martin, 38, lost his life in the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after being called to the Jenner's Building, which was destroyed by flames at 11.29am on Monday.He was one of five firefighters who were critically injured while fighting the flames at the former department store, in Princes Street.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service chief Ross Haggart confirmed Mr Martin's death. In a tribute he said: “Barry, who was being treated at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, had been in a critical condition since Monday’s fire.

“I speak for the entire service when I say that we are all devastated by the loss of Barry and our thoughts remain with his family, friends and colleagues at this deeply distressing time.

“Both Barry’s family and the service have been overwhelmed with the messages of support we have received and we thank everyone for the time they have taken to share these.

Firefighters tackle a blaze at the Jenners building in Edinburgh Credit: Dan Barker/PA

“Barry’s family would also like to thank all the medical staff who have cared for him.

“I would now ask that we all allow Barry’s family, friends and colleagues to grieve in private.”

The general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union Matt Wrack said: “Barry was a dedicated firefighter and a well-loved member of the firefighting community.

“Like so many firefighters, he put himself at risk to save the lives of others.

“In due course, we will investigate the events that led to his death. Today, we are grieving for a colleague and a friend.”

The fire service is investigating the cause of Mr Martin's death.

Nicola Sturgeon has described Mr Martin's death in the line of duty as a “terrible tragedy”.

The Scottish First Minister tweeted: “This is dreadfully sad news.

“My deepest condolences go to Barry’s family, friends and colleagues.

“This is a terrible tragedy for all who loved him – but also a reminder of the selfless courage our firefighters demonstrate in the line of duty each and every day.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know