Government refuses to deny reports HS2 may not run to central London

The government has refused to confirm that HS2 will reach its central London terminus at Euston following reports that it may be delayed or scrapped. The Sun said soaring inflation means that the high speed rail project may not run to Euston until 2038 – or be scrapped completely, with trains instead stopping at a new hub at Old Oak Common in west London’s suburbs. Instead commuters would have to finish their journeys into central London by using the Elizabeth Line. The paper also reported that a two-to-five-year delay to the entire project is being considered.

HS2, or High Speed 2, was initially meant to connect the capital with Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds, but the leg to Leeds was scrapped.

The end of a one-mile section of the first completed HS tunnel under ancient woodland near Southam, Stratford-on-Avon, Warwickshire. Credit: PA

A Department for Transport spokesman said: “The government remains committed to delivering HS2 to Manchester, as confirmed in the autumn statement. “As well as supporting tens of thousands of jobs, the project will connect regions across the UK, improve capacity on our railways and provide a greener option of travel.” The project has been dogged by criticism over its financial and environmental impact.

Environmental protests occupied several locations on or near the route of the high-speed line last year, with campaigners arguing the project would contribute to carbon emissions and damage areas of natural beauty.

Environmental activists from Stop HS2 North and HS2 Rebellion protest outside the Curzon Street Station site in Birmingham last year. Credit: PA

In October of last year, Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove suggested capital investment for HS2 would be reviewed, but Chancellor Jeremy Hunt subsequently backed the project.

The target cost of Phase One between London and Birmingham was £40.3 billion at 2019 prices. A budget of £55.7 billion for the whole of HS2 was set in 2015.

HS2’s plans for 2023 include reaching the half-way point in digging the 10-mile long Chiltern Tunnel and completing the second bore of the Long Itchington Wood Tunnel.

