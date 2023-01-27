Tyre Nichols: Five Memphis police officers charged with murder of FedEx worker

There are fears of unrest in the US after five police officers have been charged with murder following the death of a 29-year-old FedEx worker.

Tyre Nichols died in hospital three days after a confrontation during a traffic stop on January 7 in the city of Memphis, Tennessee.

The father-of-one had been arrested after being stopped for reckless driving, police said, before being allegedly beaten by the officers for three minutes.

A video of the traffic stop is due to be released on Friday, sparking fears that there could be civil unrest.

US President Joe Biden called for any protests to be peaceful after five men were charged on Thursday.

(From top left) officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, (bottom row, from left) Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith. Credit: AP

The officers involved in the arrest were subsequently sacked after a police investigation found they used excessive force or failed to intervene and help Mr Nichols.

Court records showed that all five former officers - Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith - were taken into custody.

The men each face charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression .

Second-degree murder is punishable by 15 to 60 years in prison under Tennessee law.

Mr Nichols’ stepfather, Rodney Wells said he and his wife, RowVaughn, who is Mr Nichols’ mother, discussed the second-degree murder charges and are “fine with it.”

They had sought first-degree murder charges but “there’s other charges, so I’m all right with that,” he said.

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis has asked for calm when the video footage is made public, saying: "I expect you to feel what the Nichols family feels."

She added: "I expect you to feel outrage in the disregard of basic human rights."

David Rausch, director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, said he had seen the video, which was from a police body-worn camera, and said he found it “absolutely appalling.”

“Let me be clear, what happened here does not at all reflect proper policing," Mr Rausch said during a news conference.

"This was wrong. This was criminal," he added.

Both Mr Nichols’ mother and stepfather were joined by several dozen supporters on Thursday night for a candlelight vigil and prayer service at a Memphis skate park.

Mr Nichols, who has a 4-year-old son, had been an avid skateboarder.

Rodney Wells (center) stands next to a photo of his stepson Tyre Nichols, taken in the hospital after his arrest. Credit: AP

His mother thanked those who attended, then added that her family is “grief stricken.”

She warned supporters of the “horrific” nature of the video set to be released on Friday, but she pleaded for the public to “protest in peace.”

“I don’t want us burning up our city, tearing up the streets, because that’s not what my son stood for,” Mrs Wells said.

“If you guys are here for me and Tyre, then you will protest peacefully.

"You can get your point across but we don’t need to tear up our cities, people, because we do have to live in them.”

