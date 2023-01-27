A woman has been arrested after pretending to be a 15-year-old student to enrol at a high school and attend classes in the United States.

The 29-year-old reportedly posed as a teenager and attended New Brunswick High School in New Jersey for four days before staff discovered her real age.

The woman, who has been identified by police, has been charged with using a fake identification document to enrol at school.

On her final day at the school before being removed, she was questioned by officials.

She allegedly requested to sign herself out of the school but was told that she couldn’t leave the premises because she was a minor, at which point she finally revealed that she was actually 29, New Brunswick Today reported.

School officials said police are investigating the matter, and a review of the district's enrolment process will be conducted.

Superintendent Aubrey Johnson told the Board of Education (BOE) that Shin had attended classes during the week of January 16.

“By filing false documents, an adult female posing as a student was able to be enrolled in our high school,” Superintendent Johnson said at the BOE’s January 24 meeting.

New Brunswick School, New Jersey Credit: Google

“She was here for four days before being found out, and barred from entering the district property.

“All appropriate authorities were immediately notified, and the individual in question has now been arrested for providing false documentation.”

The six board members present had no direct response to the revelations but they voted unanimously to approve Mr Johnson’s report.

