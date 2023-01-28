Everything you need to know about King Charles' coronation

This is the Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.

This week, Lizzie talks to author and broadcaster Hugo Vickers. As the pair look ahead to King Charles III coronation, they discuss who the guestlist might be and what we can expect to happen over the three day spectacle.

New episodes of The Royal Rota are released every week - listen and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more royal news, like the ITV News Royals Facebook page. Our royal team are on Instagram, too.