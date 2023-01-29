Nadhim Zahawi has been sacked by Rishi Sunak, with the Prime Minister telling the Tory chairman in a letter that it is “clear that there has been a serious breach of the Ministerial Code”.

It comes a day after Number 10 denied reports that the PM received informal advice in October that Nadhim Zahawi's tax affairs could damage the government's reputation.

Mr Zahawi admitted last week to paying seven-figure tax settlement while serving as Chancellor.

More to follow.