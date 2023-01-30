Jonas Brothers announce album release date at Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony

The Jonas Brothers confirmed the release date for their new album and tour as they were inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The American boyband – made up of brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick – were joined by their families and legions of screaming fans at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday.

The trio paid tribute to their wives and children, and hailed the “amazing ride” they had been on over the past two decades.

Nick told crowds: “We’re so thankful for your support. It’s nice to reflect on this nearly 20-year journey and to commemorate here today.

“But we’re looking towards the future and what’s coming next. So, with that, I think that we should make a quick announcement.”

Over a frenzy of excited cheers, he continued: “We’re excited to announce today that our new album… will be coming out May 5. We can’t wait to see you on tour later this year. Thank you.”

The Jonas brothers wider family watched the announcement.

The Jonas Brothers rose to fame with their appearances on Disney Channel, eventually becoming some of the network’s most popular stars thanks to their leading roles in the 2007 film Camp Rock and its 2010 sequel Camp Rock 2 – as well as their own series Jonas.

The New-Jersey-born brothers later launched individual music projects, which brought them further fame.

All three brothers thanked their parents for supporting them throughout their careers, as well as their own wives and children.

Addressing his daughters Valentia and Alena, Kevin said: “I will be honest, this is cool, but you two are my brightest stars. I love you.”

Joe, who is married to Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner, described his wife as “my partner in crime”.

“You keep me motivated and inspired every day. I strive to be as cool as you – have you got any plans later?” he said, prompting laughter from the audience.

The band rose to fame on Disney+ Credit: AP

Aside from their work as a trio, the brothers have also enjoyed successful solo careers.

Nick released his self-titled album in 2014, which yielded the hit singles Jealous, Chains and Levels, and is set to star in Amazon Studios’ upcoming film Foreign Relations.

Joe continues to front the multi-platinum group DNCE, who debuted with smash hit Cake By The Ocean in 2016, and he starred in the 2022 film Devotion, while Kevin has expanded his television hosting repertoire.

In 2019, the band released Chasing Happiness, an Amazon documentary looking back at their rise to fame, which coincided with the release of their fifth studio album Happiness Begins.

