Marie Kondo 'kind of given up' on extreme tidying after having three children

World-renowned author and decluttering guru Marie Kondo has said after having her third child she has "kind of given up" on tidying up.

For years she has built a career as the queen of order, inspiring millions to declutter their homes and their lives.

However, following the birth of child number three, it seems even Marie Kondo has her limits.

Marie Kondo poses for a picture with her husband, Takumi Kawahara. Credit: AP

Speaking to The Washington Post, the 38-year-old said: "My home is messy, but the way I am spending my time is the right way for me at this time at this stage of my life.

“Up until now, I was a professional tidier, so I did my best to keep my home tidy at all times.

“I have kind of given up on that in a good way for me. Now I realise what is important to me is enjoying spending time with my children at home.”

The tidying expert rose to prominence with her best-selling book "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up" and her Netflix series, "Tidying Up with Marie Kondo", where she teaches that those with their homes in order can create a calmer living environment.

She has attributed her significant life change to the arrival of her third child, who was born in 2021.

Kondo, 38, and husband Takumi Kawahara married in 2012.

