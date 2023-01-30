The Oscars film academy has announced a review of “campaign procedures” in the wake of a backlash to this year’s nominations.

The Academy said it was committed to ensuring the competition was conducted in a “fair and ethical” manner and would determine whether changes to future guidelines were needed.

It comes following nominations for the 95th Oscars on Tuesday, where British actress Andrea Riseborough scored a surprise nomination in the best actress category.

Riseborough was nominated for her performance in independent film To Leslie, which sees her play a single mother who has turned to alcoholism after winning the lottery before turning her life around when a motel owner offers her a job.

The film did not receive any nods at the Golden Globes or the Critics’ Choice awards, but has since had the backing of some of the most prominent names in Hollywood.

Stars including Edward Norton, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Cate Blanchett – who is also nominated for the best actress Oscar – previously voiced their support for Riseborough and her performance.

Riseborough’s inclusion in the category led to surprise from many commentators given the film’s low profile during the awards season.

Her film To Leslie only made $27,000 (around £21,800) on its release last October and while she was nominated for an Independent Spirit award, she was not picked by either the Golden Globes or Screen Actors Guild.

A statement released by the Academy on Friday did not reference Riseborough or To Leslie specifically.

“It is the Academy’s goal to ensure that the Awards competition is conducted in a fair and ethical manner, and we are committed to ensuring an inclusive awards process,” the statement read.

“We are conducting a review of the campaign procedures around this year’s nominees, to ensure that no guidelines were violated, and to inform us whether changes to the guidelines may be needed in a new era of social media and digital communication.

“We have confidence in the integrity of our nomination and voting procedures, and support genuine grassroots campaigns for outstanding performances.”

The 95th Oscars are due to take place on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

