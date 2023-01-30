The Last of Us and 24 star Annie Wersching dies at 45

Actor Annie Wersching, best known for performances in the television series 24 and the video game The Last of Us, has died at the age of 45. Wersching passed away Sunday morning in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer, her publicist said. The type of cancer was not specified. Neil Druckmann, who created The Last of Us, wrote on Twitter that “We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones.” Actor Abigail Spencer, who appeared with Wersching on the sci-fi series Timeless, tweeted, “we love you Annie Wersching. You will be deeply missed”.

Annie Wersching arrives for a 24 series finale party in Los Angeles in 2010. Credit: AP

Born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, Wersching appeared on dozens of television shows over the course of her two-decade career. Her first credit was in Star Trek: Enterprise, and she would went on to play FBI agent Renee Walker in the seventh and eighth seasons of 24.

She also had roles in Bosch, The Vampire Diaries, Marvel's Runaways, The Rookie and, most recently, she starred in the second season of Star Trek: Picard as the Borg Queen. She also provided the voice and motion capture performance for Tess for the popular video game The Last of Us. Wershing was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, according to Deadline, and continued working.

She is survived by her husband, actor Stephen Full, and three sons. A GoFundMe page was set up Sunday to support the family.

