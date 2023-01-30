By ITV News multimedia producer Rachel Dixon

Tuesday (January 31) marks the deadline for people to submit their self assessment tax returns.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is expecting around 12 million people in the UK to file a tax return for this year.

According to the tax department, 3.4 million people had not submitted theirs yet as of last week.

With the cost of living high and money tight for many, some people may struggle to afford their tax bills from the past financial year.

But there are payment plans in place to help.

Who needs to file a tax return?

You must file a tax return if, in the last tax year (6 April to 5 April):

You were self-employed as a ‘sole trader’ and earned more than £1,000 (before taking off anything you can claim tax relief on).

You were a partner in a business partnership.

You earned £100,000 or more.

You may also need to file a tax return if you have any untaxed income, such as:

Some Covid-19 grant or support payments.

Money from renting out a property.

Tips and commission.

Income from savings, investments and dividends.

Foreign income.

Other reasons for filing a return:

Claim some income tax reliefs

Prove you’re self-employed, for example to claim Tax-Free Childcare or Maternity Allowance

If your income (or your partner’s, if you have one) was over £50,000, you may need to send a return and pay the High Income Child Benefit Charge.

Use this HMRC tool to check if you need to send a tax return.

What if I can't afford my tax return?

If you cannot afford your tax bill, you may be able to set up a payment plan to pay in instalments. This is called a ‘Time to Pay’ arrangement.

If the HMRC is not convinced you can keep up with the payments, it will not allow you to use the Time to Pay plan. You will then be asked to pay the amount in full.

People can set up a payment plan online, depending on which type of tax and how much they owe. The full list is here.

If you do not meet the requirements you’ll need to contact HMRC and people will be considered based on their circumstances.

Where to get help?

Call HMRC's income tax helpline straight away if:

With the deadline looming tomorrow, you know you can’t pay your tax

From Wednesday onwards if you miss the deadline

Your statement is wrong

Where to call for help: