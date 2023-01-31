Play Brightcove video

The boulder only just missed Caroline as she walked over to watch TV, as CNN's Eddie Dowd reports

A new homeowner narrowly avoided almost certain death when a boulder crashed through her house as she walked towards a couch.

Caroline Sasaki was on her way to watch TV just before midnight on Saturday, when a huge rock hurtled through her wall and into her living room, destroying her walls.

She and her husband had not long moved into their home in Palolo Valley, Hawaii, after tearing down their old house.

“I heard the loud boom and apparently the boulder passed right in front of me, which I didn’t know, I didn’t see it,” she told CNN.

“All I heard was the boom and then somebody asked me if I was OK.”

Her husband caught the close call on security camera, which showed the boulder smash through the living room.

“The rock is right on the edge of the frame, if she took one more step... what do you think?” he said.

Inspectors from the city’s planning department is assessing the area, with the cause of the incident still under investigation.

“There was a concern before this even happened,” Caroline said, before admitting she does “not too much” feel safe.

