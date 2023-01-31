Priscilla Presley disputes validity of daughter Lisa Marie Presley's will

Priscilla Presley has filed legal documents disputing the validity of her daughter Lisa Marie Presley's will, including the authenticity of the signature.

The legal challenge disputes a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie Presley's living trust that removed Priscilla Presley and a former business manager as trustees.

Lisa Marie Presley's two oldest children, Riley Keough and Benjamin Keough were instead made co-trustees if their mother died or became incapacitated. Benjamin died in 2020.

A living trust serves the function of a will if a separate will is not filed, as appears to be the case with Lisa Marie. Lisa Marie, a singer and the only child of Elvis Presley, died at a California hospital at age 54 on January 12. She was laid to rest at her family home, Graceland, 10 days later. The court filing says there are several issues that bring the living trust amendment's authenticity into doubt, including a failure to notify Priscilla of the change as required, a misspelling of her name in a document supposedly signed by her daughter, an atypical signature from Lisa Marie, and a lack of a witness.

Priscilla Presley speaking at the public memorial for her daughter. Credit: PA

It asks a judge to declare the amendment invalid. The filing says that the business manager, Barry Siegel, intended to resign, which according to the prior terms of the trust would leave Priscilla, 77, and Riley, 33, as co-trustees. Lisa Marie left three surviving children. In addition to Riley, her daughter with first husband Danny Keough, she had 14-year-old twin daughters with her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood. Priscilla's filing is among the first of what are likely to be many legal wranglings surrounding the estate of Lisa Marie, Elvis' only heir. It is not clear, however, how much that estate is worth. A lawsuit Lisa Marie filed in 2018 alleging Siegel had mismanaged the trust said it had been worth in excess of $100 million, but most of that had been depleted.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know