Bonnie Tyler 'very happy girl' after receiving honour at Windsor Castle

Welsh rock singer Bonnie Tyler and Pauline Quirke, star of TV sitcom Birds Of A Feather, have received MBEs at Windsor Castle today.

Tyler, 71, best known for her 1983 smash hit Total Eclipse Of The Heart, described being given the honour from Prince William as "magnificent".

"It was a very exciting day, one I'll never forget. I'm a very happy girl," Tyler, whose career spans five decades, said.

Tyler also highlighted her humble beginnings in the village of Skewen, near Swansea.

“I’m just a girl from a small town in Wales who just loves to sing. So to be recognised for that in this way is very significant to me and my family and friends,” she said.

The Welsh singer was given her honour in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list last year alongside Quirke, who is known for her role as Sharon Theodopolopodous on the hit comedy Birds Of A Feather.

Quirke, 63, starred on the show alongside Linda Robson from 1988 to 1999, and in a revival from 2014-2017. She is also known for appearances in Emmerdale from 2010 to 2012, and in crime drama Broadchurch.

She has since stepped back from acting to expand her performing arts school, the Pauline Quirke Academy, which was established in 2007, and was awarded her MBE for services to young people, entertainment and charity.

Ireland’s most capped international, Shirley McCay, also received an MBE for services to hockey and to the community in Northern Ireland.

McCay, 34, played in defence for the Ireland women’s field hockey international team more than 300 times and said receiving an MBE was “completely unexpected but very special”.

She played a key part in representing both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland on the Irish team at the 2018 Hockey World Cup, where Ireland finished second.

Bonnie Tyler, from Swansea, is made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle. Credit: PA

Former president of the Royal College of Physicians Sir Andrew Goddard received his knighthood for services to health and social care.

Sir Andrew, 55, who held the position of president from 2018-2022, said he was “completely humbled” by the award of a knighthood when it was announced in the honours list last year.

The gastroenterologist said: “I do, though, see it as a recognition of all the physician workforce did in response to the pandemic and the issues it highlighted, including health inequality and workforce shortages.

“The pandemic brought out the best in physicians and I have never been prouder to be one.”

