Households who use wood-burning stoves in pollution hotspots could face £300 fines and even a criminal record, as the government vows to improve England's air quality.

In a new review of its environmental targets, the environment department (Defra) wants local authorities in 'smoke control areas' to be tougher on illegal burning.

What is the problem with wood burners?

Burning wood releases harmful pollutants, such as tiny particles called particulate matter, straight into the home as well as into the air outside.

Domestic wood burning is the UK’s largest single source of particulate matter known as PM2.5, which is linked to health problems such as heart disease, strokes and cancer.

What is the rule change?

On Tuesday, Defra released the first-five yearly review of its 25 Year Environment Plan, which is a strategy to "help the natural world regain and retain good health".

In the review, Defra said it will enable local authorities to "better enforce" smoke control areas – locations where additional restrictions on domestic burning apply.

For years, local authorities in England have been able to impose fines of up to £300 on households whose chimneys emit too much smoke. This penalty can reach up to £1,000 if the household is using an unauthorised fuel.

For the most persistent offenders, councils are also able to pursue criminal prosecutions.

However, local authorities have previously complained that smoke control areas can be hard to enforce.

Environment journal the ENDS Report found that despite more than 8,000 complaints being lodged over the past five years, no local authority with a smoke control area had issued a single fine.

In Monday's enforcement drive, Defra also said it will tighten the limits that new stoves in smoke control areas must meet. The limit will be reduced from 5g of smoke per hour to a maximum of 3g.

Where are the affected smoke control areas?

To find out which areas of England are designated smoke control areas, visit the government's smoke control area map.

Smoke control areas are mostly cover built-up cities. Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool, Newcastle, Bristol and most boroughs in London all fall under a smoke control area.

Are some wood-burning stoves exempt from the fines?

Yes. A list of Defra exempted appliances can be found here.

These have been "rigorously" tested and demonstrate low smoke emissions, the government department says.

What if a wood-burning stove is my only source of fuel?

In its review, the government said that because domestic burning is the primary source of heat for some households, an outright ban on wood burners will not be introduced. However, Defra did not explicitly state how households that rely on wood burners should avoid being fined amid the planned crackdown.

In general guidance from last year, Defra advised on how all users of wood burners could reduce smoke emissions.

It recommended that people buy Defra exempt stoves, and have them installed properly and regularly maintained. It also recommended that households get their chimney swept up to twice a year.

Households are encouraged not to get the fire going when it is not necessary - for example; if the house is already warm.

