James Corden, Cardi B and US first lady Jill Biden are among the diverse line-up of famous faces who will present at the upcoming Grammy Awards. The annual ceremony will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, with comedian Trevor Noah on hosting duties for the star-studded night. Hollywood stars Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson and Billy Crystal are also among the presenting roster as well as five-time Grammy winner Shania Twain and three-time winner Olivia Rodrigo.

Olivia Rodrigo poses at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in April 2022. Credit: AP Photo/John Locher

Davis is also nominated in the best audiobook, narration, and storytelling recording category for her recent memoir Finding Me, while Crystal is among the best musical theatre album nominees alongside the cast of the stage musical Mr Saturday Night. It was previously announced the award show will feature performances from global stars including Harry Styles, Lizzo, Sam Smith and Kim Petras. Bad Bunny, Mary J Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs and Steve Lacy are also on the bill. Beyonce goes into the ceremony with a leading nine nominations, including her song Break My Soul earning a nod for record of the year.

However, the pop superstar faces tough competition from other megahit tracks including Styles’ As It Was, Adele’s Easy On Me and Lizzo’s About Damn Time. Kendrick Lamar has the second-most nominations, with eight, while Adele and Brandi Carlile both received seven nods. Styles, Mary J Blige, Future, DJ Khaled, The-Dream and mastering engineer Randy Merrill each picked up six. The 65th annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on February 5 on the CBS TV Network and will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Trevor Noah appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

Noah, who will host the ceremony for a third-straight year, said each time has offered a different experience because of the logistical challenges arising from the pandemic.

But he said the intimate but socially-distanced in-person award show in 2021 helped him build a rapport with music stars - especially when telling his jokes.

“Every year, I notice that I develop a different rapport with the people in the room,” he said.

“That opens you up to a few more jokes and a few more conversations in a way where people understand the context of who you are in relation to them.

"It means you get to have a little bit of fun without anybody feeling like you’re dunking on them.”

