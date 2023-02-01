Scientists trying to bring back the dodo 350 years after it became extinct

A genetic engineering company is trying to bring back the dodo back from extinction, but other scientists are sceptical about whether it is possible- or even a good idea.

US-based Colossal Biosciences has a growing list of animals it hopes to "de-extinct."

The firm has already begun working to bring the woolly mammoth back to the Arctic.

This latest project would revive a bird that has historically been highlighted as a case of humanity's impact on the animal kingdom.

“The dodo is a symbol of man-made extinction,” Ben Lamm, a serial entrepreneur and co-founder and CEO of Colossal, said.

The company's dodo initiative will incorporate advances in ancient DNA sequencing, gene editing technology and synthetic biology, and the firm says it hopes the project will open up new techniques for bird conservation.

Scientists at Colossal Biosciences. Credit: Colossal Biosciences

Dr Beth Shapiro, lead palaeogeneticist at Colossal explained: "There has never been more urgency to preserve species than there is today. It’s not just important for their continued existence. It’s for the greater good of the planet. Together, Colossal and the scientific community at large are committed to our efforts to de-extinct those we’ve lost.”

If man had never encountered a dodo bird, the island of Mauritius may still serve as their home.

How they arrived on the secluded paradise is unclear, but the cause of the dodo's decline is plainer.

After thriving without a natural predator till the arrival of settlers in the 1500s, the birds maintained a steady population — despite only laying one egg each a year.

The arrival of humans in the dodos' habitat also brought the introduction of many other species —including rats, goats, pigs, deer and macaque— that took a liking to dodo eggs, and ultimately decimated the birds' numbers.

The prospect of bringing the dodo back isn't expected to directly make money, Mr Lamm said.

But the genetic tools and equipment that the company develops to try to achieve the feat may have other uses, including for human health care, he said.

For example, Colossal is now testing tools to tweak several parts of the genome simultaneously. It's also working on technologies for what is sometimes called an “artificial womb,” he said.

The dodo's closest living relative is the Nicobar pigeon, said Dr Shapiro, who has been studying the dodo for two decades.

Colossal Biosciences has raised an additional $150 million to develop technologies that will help to bring back some extinct species.

Her team plans to study DNA differences between the Nicobar pigeon and the extinct bird o understand “what are the genes that really make a dodo a dodo,” she said.

The team may then attempt to edit Nicobar pigeon cells to make them resemble dodo cells.

It may be possible to introduce the tweaked cells into developing eggs of other birds, such as pigeons or chickens, to create offspring that may in turn naturally produce dodo eggs, said Shapiro. The concept is still in an early theoretical stage for dodos.

Because animals are a product of both their genetics and their environment - which has changed dramatically since the 1600s - Shapiro said that “it's not possible to recreate a 100% identical copy of something that's gone.”

However, some scientists are questioning whether it is right for the research to be pursued at all.

The US company is trying to bring the extinct Dodo bird back to life. Credit: Colossal Biosciences

“There's a real hazard in saying that if we destroy nature, we can just put it back together again - because we can't,” said Duke University ecologist Stuart Pimm, who has no connection to Colossal.

“And where on Earth would you put a woolly mammoth, other than in a cage?” asked Pimm, who noted that the ecosystems where mammoths lived disappeared long ago.

Conservation biologists familiar with captive breeding programs say that it can be tricky for zoo-bred animals to ever adapt to the wild.

It helps if they can learn from other wild animals of their kind — an advantage that potential dodos and mammoths won't have, said Boris Worm, a biologist at the University of Dalhousie in Halifax, Nova Scotia, who has no connection to Colossal.

“Preventing species from going extinct in the first place should be our priority, and in most cases, it's a lot cheaper,” said Worm.

