A tiny but highly radioactive capsule that was lost in nearly a 900-mile stretch of Western Australia has been found after almost a week-long search.The silver cylinder, measuring just 6mm in diameter and 8mm long, will be taken to a secure facility in the city of Perth on Thursday once it has been verified by the army, Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson said."When you consider the scope of the research area, locating this object was a monumental challenge, the search groups have quite literally found the needle in the haystack," Mr Dawson said.

The potentially deadly substance cylinder was believed to have fallen off a truck travelling between a desert mine site and the city of Perth.

The caesium 137 ceramic source, commonly used in radiation gauges, emits dangerous amounts of radiation, equivalent to receiving ten X-rays in an hour.

It could cause skin burns and prolonged exposure could cause cancer.

Mining giant Rio Tinto Iron Ore apologised for the “alarm” it had caused communities.

The authorities are searching for the lost capsule. Credit: Department of Fire and Emergency Services

The search involved people scanning for radiation levels from the device along roads used by the trucks, with authorities suggesting the entire 870-mile route – longer than the entire California coastline – might have to be searched.

Western Australia's Department of Fire and Emergency Services publicly announced the capsule had gone missing on Friday, two days after they were notified by Rio Tinto.

Mr Trott said the contractor was qualified to transport the device and it had been confirmed being on board the truck by a Geiger counter prior to leaving the mine.

Authorities also used the truck’s GPS data to determine the exact route the driver took and where it stopped after it left the mine on or around January 10.

It is believed a screw became loose inside a large lead-lined gauge and the unit fell through a hole.

The public were told to stay at least five metres away as contact could result in skin damage, burns and radiation sickness, including impacts to the immune and the gastrointestinal systems.

Long-term exposure could also cause cancer, however, experts say the capsule cannot be weaponised.