Mourners have gathered in Memphis for the funeral of Tyre Nichols, three weeks after the 29-year-old died following a brutal beating by police officers.

Mr Nichols’ funeral is being held at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church on Wednesday, with the Rev. Al Sharpton, founder and president of the National Action Network, due to deliver the eulogy.

Ben Crump, a national civil rights attorney who represents the Nichols family, will deliver a call to action after a national outcry over the death of Mr Nichols, who is black.

Benjamin Crump, left, RowVaughn Wells, Tyre Nichols's mother, centre, and stepfather Rodney Wells, centre right, arrive for the service. Credit: AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

At the memorial service, a group of singers and drummers sang "We love you, Tyre,” prompting those in attendance to join in.

The Rev. J. Lawrence Turner called Nichols “a good person, a beautiful soul, a son, a father, a brother, a friend, a human being” who was gone too soon.

“As we celebrate Tyre’s life and comfort this family, we serve notice to this nation that the rerun of this episode that makes Black lives hashtags has been cancelled and will not be renewed for another season,” Mr Turner said. “We have come and we shall overcome.”

Musicians perform at the beginning of the funeral service for Tyre Nichols at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church. Credit: Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP, Pool

Mr Sharpton gathered Nichols' family and local activists on Tuesday evening at Mason Temple Church of God in Christ in Memphis where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his final speech the night before he was assassinated nearly 55 years ago.

He said the family intends to have a “dignified funeral service, not a marathon.” “This is not about politics, it’s about justice. People are coming from all over the world, and we are coming because we’re all Tyre, now.” Those expected to be in attendance include Vice President Kamala Harris; Tamika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor; and Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd.

The Rev. Al Sharpton speaks at the historic Mason Temple. Credit: AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Mr Nichols died in hospital on January 10, three days after he was pulled over in his car and savagely beaten by five officers. The 29-year-old FedEx worker was a father-of-one and has been described by friends as being "joyful and lovable", with a passion for photography.

Five black police officers - Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith - were fired on January 20 after an internal investigation into their treatment of Mr Nichols.

The officers have been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of official misconduct, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, one count of official oppression and one count of aggravated assault.

Memphis police spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said that a white officer, Preston Hemphill, was relieved of duty shortly after the arrest of Mr Nichols.

