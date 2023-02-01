US high school coach sacked for impersonating 13-year-old in basketball game

Play Brightcove video

Arlisha Boykins, wearing the black No 1 jersey, played against 14 and 15-year-old girls

A US high school basketball coach has been sacked after it was alleged that she tried to deceive officials by passing herself off as one of her 13-year-old players during a game.

Arlisha Boykins, 22, stepped in for Churchland High School's junior varsity girls basketball team, in Portsmouth, Virginia, according to local TV station, WAVY TV 10.

She played against Nansemond River when one of her players was listed as unavailable for the fixture.

Video footage of the match appears to show Ms Boykins, wearing the black No 1 jersey, driving towards the basket with the ball and blocking shots from the opposition team.

She is reported to have lost her job alongside two other coaches.

The father of the girl Ms Boykins impersonated told WAVY TV 10 that the incident had made his daughter lose interest in attending Churchland High School, adding that she would be moving schools next year.

"Coaches always preach to the kids about integrity and those types of things, so I was just shocked," he said.

Churchland High School has said it is investigating the incident, while players and parents of its junior varsity team have decided they will not play any further games this season.

