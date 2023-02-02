Baby without ticket left at airport check-in by couple

A ticketless baby was left at an Israeli airport check-in desk after a couple headed off through security without the tot.

The pair, who have not been named but held Belgian passports, arrived late for their Ryanair flight from Tel Aviv to Brussels on Tuesday, according to the Israeli Airport Authority.

The baby did not have a ticket, but the couple continued through security anyway – leaving their child behind.

A spokeswoman for Ryanair said: "These passengers travelling from Tel Aviv to Brussels presented at check-in without a booking for their infant.

"They then proceeded to security leaving the infant behind at check-in.

"The check-in agent at Ben Gurion Airport contacted Airport Security, who retrieved these passengers, and this is now a matter for local police."

Israel Police told CNN the issue appeared to have been resolved by the time officers arrived, with a spokesman confirming: "The baby was with the parents and there’s no further investigation."

Ryanair’s website explains children under 2 can be included in a flight reservation and can sit on an adult's lap.

If the baby comes with a car seat, there is an extra charge.

The Israeli Airport Authority told CNN: "A couple and an infant with Belgian passports arrived for a flight at Terminal 1 without a ticket for the baby.

"The couple also arrived late for the flight, once the check-in for the flight was closed.

"The couple left the infant seat with the baby and ran toward the security checks at Terminal 1 in an attempt to reach the boarding gate for the flight."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know