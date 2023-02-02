Hundreds of thousands of people are still without power after a deadly ice storm thrashed parts of the southern US this week.

US airlines have cancelled around 3,000 flights and treacherous driving conditions have already resulted in at least nine deaths on icy roads since Monday, including seven in Texas and one each in Oklahoma and Arkansas.

About 700 flights were cancelled on Thursday morning, in addition to 2,300 cancelled the previous day.

Emergency crews in Texas have responded to hundreds of collision calls, including a fatal crash that killed three men near Brownfield, south-west of the Texas city of Lubbock.

A 45-year-old man died on Monday in Arlington after his SUV slid into a highway guardrail, while a student died in a rollover crash in Wolfforth, according to local outlet KCBD.

Another person in Austin was killed in a car pileup on Tuesday, local authorities said.

And a 49-year-old woman was also killed while driving on an icy road north of Eldorado, Texas officials told CNN.

Citizens across Texas have endured freezing temperatures with no power but a warming trend was forecast to bring relief from the deadly storm on Thursday.

However, another wave of frigid weather in the US is on the horizon, with an Arctic cold front expected to move from Canada into the northern Plains and Upper Midwest and sweep into the Northeast by Friday.

The front is expected to bring snow and wind chills lower than -45 Celsius in northern New England, according to the National Weather Service.

More than 400,000 customers in Texas still lacked power early Thursday, according to PowerOutage, a website tracking utility reports.

The outages were most widespread in Austin, where frustration mounted among more than 150,000 customers, over 24 hours after their electricity and heat went out.

For many, it was the second time in three years that a February deep freeze caused prolonged outages and uncertainty over when the lights would come back on.

Unlike the 2021 blackouts in Texas - when hundreds of people died after the state’s grid was pushed to the brink of total failure because of a lack of generation - the outages in Austin this time were largely the result of frozen equipment and trees falling on power lines.

The city’s utility warned all power may not be restored until Friday as ice continued causing new outages, even as repairs were finished elsewhere.

