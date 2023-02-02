Play Brightcove video

Football club owners who cannot prove their wealth is "legitimate" could be barred under new rules on the way the sport is run.

A leaked Government paper on the forthcoming Football Charter is said to propose new checks on potential owners.

There could also be an independent regulator for the game.

The Government would rather football came up with its own deal, but it is prepared to step in if there is a standoff between the Premier League and the rest of the football pyramid.

What is the Football Charter proposing?

The new charter could see owners having to prove on an ongoing basis that they have the funding to keep clubs afloat and potential buyers facing tougher tests.

Buyers could also face robust checks on unexplained sources of wealth.

Fans would be given more powers to prevent owners from changing logos and kits, and have more say in how the club is run.

There would also be a ban on joining breakaway tournaments, like the European Super League.

The regulator is expected to be given the powers to redistribute some of the billions of pounds made by the Premier League if necessary.

Those running lower league clubs say that if the Premier League increased the amount it gives and distributed it more easily, it would made a big difference.

Ben Robinson, chairman of Burton Albion FC, told ITV News: "Because of the gap being so huge, a small percentage being shared with the lower leagues would make a massive difference for them, and it wouldn't affect their operation at all."

The Premier League has always questioned why its wealth should be used to prop up poorly run businesses - like Bury FC, which was placed into administration in 2020.

However, if a regulator is able to stop or remove bad owners, that argument becomes more difficult.

David Bernstein, former FA chairman told ITV News: "The Premier League is very clever.

"It's used its huge financial muscle to impose soft power on the rest of the game.

"I think the Premier League will find its power will be balanced, which is a very important part of this."

