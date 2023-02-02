Soaring oil prices send Shell profits rocketing by more than 50% to £68 billion

Shell profits rocketed by 53% to $84.3 billion dollars (£68.1 billion) in 2022 due to soaring oil prices, the energy giant has announced.

It represented the company’s highest profit in its 115-year history and surpassed the expectations of industry experts.

Shell also announced its shareholders would get a 15% dividend increase and share buyback options. It comes amid continued questions over the scale of windfall taxes on energy producers, which have benefited from higher prices.

The London-listed oil major told investors that adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) leapt 53% against the previous year, after energy prices were catapulted higher following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Adjusted earnings, including taxes, more than doubled to $39.9 billion (£32.2 billion). The figures are part of a debut set of results for Wael Sawan, who took over as chief executive at the start of the year.

Mr Sawan said: “Our results in Q4 and across the full year demonstrate the strength of Shell’s differentiated portfolio, as well as our capacity to deliver vital energy to our customers in a volatile world. “We believe that Shell is well positioned to be the trusted partner through the energy transition." Earlier this week, the new chief said it would combine its oil and gas production and liquified natural gas (LNG) divisions as part of an overhaul which will also cut the number of executive roles at the company.

Rishi Sunak introduced an 'energy profits levy' last year as bills sky-rocketed, but Shell said it would not pay it. According to ITV News Economics Editor Joel Hills, "it’s by no means certain the company ever will".

In response to energy giant Shell’s record profits on Thursday, the Liberal Democrats said Mr Sunak has failed to take action with a proper windfall tax. Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said: “Families across the country are struggling to heat their homes and feed their families and this government turns round and says ‘there is nothing we can do’. “They must tax the oil and gas companies properly and at the very least ensure that energy bills don’t rise yet again in April.”

