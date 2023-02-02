The victims of the Omagh bomb

The 1998 Omagh bombing was the single biggest atrocity of the Troubles. On August, 15 1998 29 people were killed including a woman pregnant with twins.

Here is a list of the victims of the Real IRA attack:

– James Barker, 12, Buncrana, Co Donegal. Originally from Surrey, England.

– Fernando Blasco Baselga, 12, from Madrid, Spain.

– Geraldine Breslin, 43, Omagh.

– Deborah-Ann Cartwright, 20, Omagh.

– Gareth Conway, 18, Carrickmore, Co Tyrone.

– Breda Devine, 20 months, Donemana, Co Tyrone.

– Oran Doherty, eight, Buncrana, Co Donegal.

– Aiden Gallagher, 21, Omagh.

– Esther Gibson, 36, Beragh, Co Tyrone.

– Mary Grimes, 65, Beragh, Co Tyrone.

– Olive Hawkes, 60, Omagh.

– Julia Hughes, 21, Omagh.

– Brenda Logue, 17, Omagh.

– Ann McCombe, 45, Omagh.

– Brian McCrory, 54, Omagh.

– Samantha McFarland, 17, Omagh.

– Sean McGrath, 61, Omagh.

– Sean McLoughlin, 12, Buncrana, Co Donegal.

– Jolene Marlow, 17, Omagh.

– Avril Monaghan, 30, Augher, Co Tyrone (who was pregnant with twins).

– Maura Monaghan, 18 months, Augher, Co Tyrone.

– Alan Radford, 16, Omagh, Co Tyrone.

– Rocio Abad Ramos, 23, Madrid, Spain.

– Elizabeth Rush, 57, Omagh.

– Veda Short, 46, Omagh.

– Philomena Skelton, 39, Drumquin, Co Tyrone.

– Fred White, 60, Omagh.

– Bryan White, 27, Omagh.

– Lorraine Wilson, 15, Omagh.