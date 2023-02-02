The victims of the Omagh bomb
The 1998 Omagh bombing was the single biggest atrocity of the Troubles. On August, 15 1998 29 people were killed including a woman pregnant with twins.
Here is a list of the victims of the Real IRA attack:
– James Barker, 12, Buncrana, Co Donegal. Originally from Surrey, England.
– Fernando Blasco Baselga, 12, from Madrid, Spain.
– Geraldine Breslin, 43, Omagh.
– Deborah-Ann Cartwright, 20, Omagh.
– Gareth Conway, 18, Carrickmore, Co Tyrone.
– Breda Devine, 20 months, Donemana, Co Tyrone.
– Oran Doherty, eight, Buncrana, Co Donegal.
– Aiden Gallagher, 21, Omagh.
– Esther Gibson, 36, Beragh, Co Tyrone.
– Mary Grimes, 65, Beragh, Co Tyrone.
– Olive Hawkes, 60, Omagh.
– Julia Hughes, 21, Omagh.
– Brenda Logue, 17, Omagh.
– Ann McCombe, 45, Omagh.
– Brian McCrory, 54, Omagh.
– Samantha McFarland, 17, Omagh.
– Sean McGrath, 61, Omagh.
– Sean McLoughlin, 12, Buncrana, Co Donegal.
– Jolene Marlow, 17, Omagh.
– Avril Monaghan, 30, Augher, Co Tyrone (who was pregnant with twins).
– Maura Monaghan, 18 months, Augher, Co Tyrone.
– Alan Radford, 16, Omagh, Co Tyrone.
– Rocio Abad Ramos, 23, Madrid, Spain.
– Elizabeth Rush, 57, Omagh.
– Veda Short, 46, Omagh.
– Philomena Skelton, 39, Drumquin, Co Tyrone.
– Fred White, 60, Omagh.
– Bryan White, 27, Omagh.
– Lorraine Wilson, 15, Omagh.