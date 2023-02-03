Play Brightcove video

China has denied claims that it sent a 'spy' balloon into US airspace, as the orb drifting slowly across the skies grabs international attention.

Beijing says the balloon US suspects of conducting surveillance is actually a civilian “airship” used for research, mainly meteorological purposes.

The Chinese government's statement said the airship has limited steering capability and “deviated far from its planned course” because of winds.

It said China regrets the unintended entry of the airship into US airspace, as it urged calm and called for a halt to speculation.

The US has been tracking the balloon since it was spotted in the skies in recent days.

The Pentagon reportedly decided not to shoot down the balloon, which was potentially flying over sensitive sites, because of concerns of hurting people on the ground.

China said on Friday that it would look into the reports of the balloon's appearance, as the discovery further strained already tense relations between Beijing and Washington.One of the places the balloon was spotted was Montana, which is home to one of the nation’s three nuclear missile silo fields at Malmstrom Air Force Base.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said has “no intention of violating the territory and airspace of any sovereign country” and urged calm while the facts were established.

Mao said China was working to understand the situation in the hopes "that both sides can handle this together calmly and carefully."

“China is a responsible country and has always strictly abided by international laws, and China has no intention of violating the territory and airspace of any sovereign country," she said.

A day earlier, Pentagon press secretary Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said similar balloon activity has been seen in the past several years and the government has taken steps to ensure no sensitive information was stolen.

He said the balloon was traveling well above the height commercial aircraft fly at and didn't present a threat to people on the ground.

US President Joe Biden was briefed on the balloon and asked the military to present options, according to Associated Press sources.

The balloon's appearance adds to national security concerns among American lawmakers over China's influence in the US, ranging from the prevalence of the hugely popular social video platform TikTok to purchases of American farmland.

“China’s brazen disregard for U.S. sovereignty is a destabilising action that must be addressed,” Republican Party House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tweeted.

US tensions with China are particularly high on numerous issues, ranging from Taiwan and the South China Sea to human rights in China’s western Xinjiang region and the clampdown on democracy activists in Hong Kong. Adding to the chilly relations are China’s tacit support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, its refusal to rein in North Korea’s expanding ballistic missile program. and ongoing disputes over trade and technology.