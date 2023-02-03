Fashion designer Paco Rabanne dies aged 88

The influential fashion designer Paco Rabanne has died at the age of 88, his eponymous brand has announced.

The Spanish designer, whose real name was Francisco Rabaneda Cuervo, founded the renowned fashion house named after him.

A statement shared on the official Instagram account of the brand, said: "The House of Paco Rabanne wishes to honour our visionary designer and founder who passed away today at the age of 88.

"Among the most seminal fashion figures of the 20th century, his legacy will remain a constant source of inspiration.

"We are grateful to Monsieur Rabanne for establishing our avant-garde heritage and defining a future of limitless possibilities."

