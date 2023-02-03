A hungry six-year-old racked up a $1,000 (£820) bill after ordering food from several restaurants from his dad’s mobile phone.

Keith Stonehouse said the meals piled up at his Detroit-area home in the US after his son, Mason, browsed through the Grubhub app instead of playing games before bed.

The boy’s mum, Kristin, said on Thursday that Grubhub has reached out to offer a $1,000 gift card and potentially include them in an online advertising campaign.

“I don’t really find it funny yet, but I can laugh with people a little bit,” Keith said. “It’s a lot of money and it kind of came out of nowhere.”

Mason got to work on his mass order while home alone with dad, picking out jumbo shrimp, salads, shawarma and chicken pita sandwiches, chilli cheese chips and other foods that one driver after another delivered.

Keith said his son ordered food from so many different places that his bank sent him a fraud alert declining a $439 order from Happy’s Pizza.

But Mason's $183 order of jumbo shrimp from the same restaurant went through and arrived at the family's house.

Kristin – who was at the cinema at the time of the feast – said her husband had just used Grubhub on his phone to order dinner before she left and probably just left the app open.

Grubhub have offered the family a gift card, Kristin said. Credit: AP

She said her son took the phone, hid in the basement and proceeded to binge order.

It took the arrival of a few meals for Keith to realise what was going on, but by that time there was nothing he could do to stop the orders from coming.

Once the couple had got to the bottom of it, they had a talk with Mason on Sunday morning, the day after, and explained what he did was akin to stealing.

“I don't think he grasped that concept at first,” Kristin said.

To drive the point home, she and her husband opened up Mason's piggy bank and pocketed the $115 (£94) he had gotten for his birthday in November, telling him the money would go to replenish their accounts.

That didn't seem to faze the boy, described by his mum as “very smart” and “not your average six-year-old” since he started reading at just two-and-a-half years old.

“Then he found a penny on the floor and said he could start all over again,” Kristin said.

The piles of leftovers mostly went into the family’s fridge, but Keith said he also invited neighbours over to eat some of it.

He said he’s heard of things like this happening to other parents, but not at the level he experienced last weekend.

He recommends making sure important apps are not readily available for children to click on when they’re using a parent's phone.

He said he’s changing his password.

“I knew this could happen, but you just don’t think your kid is going to do something like this.” he added.

“He’s definitely smart enough, I just didn’t expect it.”

