A huge award-winning designer home in Bromley has been rented out and used to grow cannabis. Helen Keenan went to see the damage

The owner of an award-winning designer home, valued at £1.6 million, has been saddled with massive repair bills after renters transformed the house into a cannabis farm.

Having moved in just a few weeks ago, the tenants have put holes in the walls to help ventilation for the plants and ripped beams out of a unique roof designed by the owner's father to funnel out fumes.

The property manager discovered that the family home had been changed into an illegal grow house after noticing that the windows had been boarded over and calls from the letting agent went unanswered.

Eventually gaining access to the property, Mark North assessed the damage first hand.

The plush cinema room was destroyed, with the screen having been ripped from the walls and fitted wardrobes were reduced to stacks of wood piled on the floor.

Mr North said: "It is very shocking. The smell in here, I have never smelt a smell like it before. There is rubbish here that is just rotting away.

"You walk upstairs thinking can it get any worse, then you walk into this room and see cannabis on the floor, wires, supports have been taken out of the roof.

"It is quite sickening. We need to get rid of the smell."

In a bid to rid the property of the cannabis smell, Mr North has had to leave all the windows and doors open, but the smell is just one of the issues left behind by the previous tenants.

Speaking to ITV News, the owner of the house, Jan Ralph said that he had jumped at the opportunity to purchase the house when it was put on the market back in 2018.

Knowing just how much it meant to his father, he said: "It is our families legacy. My children have grown up walking past it on their way to nursery. It is very upsetting, it is heart-breaking."

Mr Ralph believes the cost of repairing the property will be around £75,000.

