The Princess of Wales launches Shaping Us

This is the Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.

This week, Lizzie talks to Professor Eamon McCrory about the Princess of Wales' new early childhood campaign 'Shaping Us.' Having worked closely with the Princess on developing the new campaign, Eamon shares with Lizzie the process behind it and why it is so important for parents.

