By Multimedia Producer Lottie Kilraine

The Biden administration has said it is considering a plan to shoot down a large Chinese balloon suspected of conducting surveillance on the US military.

China has claimed the balloon is a civilian airship used mainly for meteorological research that went off course due to winds and has only limited “self-steering” capabilities.

However, US officials have insisted it is without a doubt Chinese spy balloon.

The Pentagon says the balloon, which is carrying sensors and surveillance equipment, is manoeuvrable and has shown it can change course.

It has loitered over sensitive areas of Montana where nuclear warheads are siloed, leading the military to take actions to prevent it from collecting intelligence.

Montana is home to one of America’s three nuclear missile silo fields at Malmstrom Air Force Base.

US President Joe Biden. Credit: AP

The Biden administration is considering a plan to shoot it down once it is above the Atlantic Ocean, where the remnants could potentially be recovered, four US officials said on Saturday.

However, it was unclear whether President Joe Biden has made a final decision.

In a brief remark Saturday in response to a reporter’s question about the balloon, Biden said: “We’re going to take care of it.”

The balloon was spotted Saturday morning over the Carolinas as it approached the Atlantic coast.

Pentagon officials had previously advised against shooting down the balloon, warning that the potential risk to people on the ground outweighed the assessment of potential Chinese intelligence gains.

The presence of the balloon has already caused a rift between the two governments and prompted Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel a weekend trip to China.

Mr Blinken said he had told senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in a phone call on Friday that sending the balloon over the US was “an irresponsible act and that (China’s) decision to take this action on the eve of my visit is detrimental to the substantive discussions that we were prepared to have.”

US officials say the Chinese spy balloon is moving east over America at an altitude of about 60,000 feet (18,600 meters). Credit: AP

The Chinese government sought to play down the cancellation on Saturday saying the trip had never been offically announced.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement saying: “In actuality, the US and China have never announced any visit, the US making any such announcement is their own business, and we respect that."

The Pentagon has also acknowledged reports of a second balloon flying over Latin America.

Pentagon press secretary, Pat Ryder confirmed in a statement: “We now assess it is another Chinese surveillance balloon."

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a question about the second balloon.

