Brits urged to delete TikTok by MP after China 'spy balloon' shot down

People should delete TikTok from their phones to protect their personal data from “hostile” threats, a senior Conservative MP has warned.

Alicia Kearns, said users should “without question” get rid of the app as she suggested the video-sharing platform is linked to Beijing's efforts to build a “tech totalitarian state”.

There have long been concerns around the potential for TikTok user data to be passed to the Chinese state, as the platform's parent company, ByteDance, was founded in the People's Republic.

In December, TikTok executive Liz Kanter insisted the platform has not been asked for UK user data by Beijing and would not provide it if it was.

Ms Kearns, who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee, issued her warning after the United States shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon that spent days flying over US airspace.c

TikTok has been used to track down sources of journalists, Alicia Kearns warns. Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

The incident has heightened tensions between the two countries, who were already in disputes over trade and the geopolitical standoff in Taiwan.

Britain has also had its share of disagreements with China, with Rishi Sunak suggesting late last year that Beijing poses a "systemic challenge to our values and interests".Ms Kearns said TikTok gave evidence to her committee and told members there was "no way" that people working in China could access Britons' data.

“But what we’ve now seen is that people working in China for TikTok hacked into European data so it could track down the source of a journalist," she told Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme.

“Because what TikTok does is it gives away the data that makes you most vulnerable: who are you friends with; what are your interests; what are the interests you have that you may not want publicly disclosed; who you are having private conversations with; the locations you go to.

The Chinese balloon was estimated to be about the size of three school buses. Credit: AP

“There’s a reason why China has this app. There’s a reason why they’re buying up gay dating apps.

“Our data is a key vulnerability and China is building a tech totalitarian state on the back of our data. So we have to get far more serious about protecting ourselves."

She said it would be "naive" to take TikTok its word and said her committee's concerns included "data penetration" and China "intimidating those who sought refuge in the UK and around the world".

Asked if she is advising people to delete TikTok from their phones, Ms Kearns replied: “Without question.

“I don’t have it on my phone and it’s fascinating how often you speak to people and they go ‘I’m going home tonight to have a serious conversation with my children’.

“It is not worth having that vulnerability on your phone and it is the ultimate data source for anyone with hostile efforts.

“The fact is, now this isn’t just me saying ‘I’m worried, delete it’, we have evidence that TikTok has been used to track down sources for journalists. Everyone should be concerned about that.”

A TikTok spokesman said: “TikTok is enjoyed by millions of people across the UK, and we want to be clear that they can trust us with their data.

“We’re taking steps like storing UK user data in our data centre operations in Ireland, starting this year; further reducing employee access to data; and minimising data flows outside of Europe.

“We have written to Ms Kearns on a number of occasions to ensure she has all the facts and information available and we look forward to having constructive engagement with her on these important issues in the near future.”