Chile extends state of emergency as death toll from wildfires continues to rise

Chile has extended a state of emergency to a third region as firefighters struggle to contain dozens of raging wildfires, which have killed at least 23 people.

The South American country's government declared a state of catastrophe in the La Araucanía region, which is south of Ñuble and Biobío - two central-southern regions where the emergency declaration had already been issued.

Issuing such a measure allows for greater cooperation between the government and military.

Some 554 people have been injured by the fires, including 16 who are in serious conditions, according to Chile's Interior Minister Carolina Tohá. The fires come at a time of record high temperatures in the country.

The death toll is likely to rise as Ms Tohá said there are unconfirmed reports of at least ten people missing.

Wildfires have so far claimed the lives of 16 people in Biobío, five in La Araucanía and one in Ñuble.

A Bolivian pilot is among those who have died after his helicopter, which was helping combat the flames, crashed in La Araucanía.

Chile is requesting international cooperation to assist the firefighting efforts.

"We’re requesting support from several countries to address the emergency," Chile President Gabriel Boric wrote on social media.

Firefighters are tackling dozens of wildfires across Chile. Credit: AP

Over the past week, fires have burned through an area equivalent to what is usually burned in an entire year, Ms Tohá told a news conference.

"The thermometer has reached points that we have never known until now," she said.

The minister also suggested the fires should serve as yet another wake up call about the effects of climate change.

"The evolution of climate change shows us again and again that this has a centrality and a capacity to cause an impact that we have to internalise much more," she added.

"Chile is one of the countries with the highest vulnerability to climate change, and this isn’t theory but rather practical experience."

