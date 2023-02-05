Epsom College headteacher, daughter and husband found dead on school grounds

The headteacher of Epsom College has been found dead along with her husband and seven-year-old daughter on school grounds.

Surrey Police were called to the prestigious boarding school at around 1am on Sunday morning and found the bodies of Emma Pattison, 45, her husband George, 39, and daughter Lettie.

Investigators don't suspect any third party involvement and are treating the incident as isolated.

Detective Chief Inspector Kimball Edey said: “I want to give my assurance that we will conduct a thorough investigation into what took place last night, and hope to be able to bring some peace in these traumatic circumstances. I would ask that their privacy is respected at this very difficult time.”

Epsom and Ewell borough commander Inspector Jon Vale said: “We’re aware that this tragic incident will have caused concern and upset in the local community.

"While this is believed to be an isolated incident, in the coming days, our local officers will remain in the area to offer reassurance to students, parents, teachers, and the local community.

"I would like to thank the school and the community for their understanding and patience while the investigation continues.”

Chairman of the school's board of governors, Dr Alastair Wells, said: “On behalf of everyone at Epsom College, I want to convey our utter shock and disbelief at this tragic news.

"Our immediate thoughts and condolences are with Emma’s family, friends and loved ones, and to the many pupils and colleagues whose lives she enriched throughout her distinguished career.

“Emma was a wonderful teacher, but most of all she was a delightful person.

"In time we will commemorate Emma and her family, in the appropriate way, and in line with the wishes of her family. But for now, we ask that we are all given the time, space and respect we need to come to terms with this tragic loss.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...