New CCTV images show missing Nicola Bulley on day she disappeared

Images of Nicola Bulley from the morning she went missing have been shared for the first time in a bid to find her.

The mother-of-two is pictured loading her car outside her home on January 27, before dropping her children off at school in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire.

She then went to walk her dog along the River Wyre, and police are currently working on the theory that she fell in the water - but friends and family have questioned this.

Sniffer dogs, drones and police divers have been looking for Ms Bulley as the search enters its tenth day.

Newly released images show Nicola Bulley loading up her car on the morning she went missing

A friend has now shared CCTV taken from outside her home, showing her dressed in a hooded raincoat and walking boots, with her hair tied in a ponytail, as she puts her dog Willow in the back of the car.

Ms Bulley, 45, is thought to have driven 10 minutes from her home in Inskip to drop off her children before heading for her walk.

She was last seen at around 9.10am by another dog walker. Police traced records of her mobile phone and found it had been placed on a bench overlooking the river at 9.20am.

Nicola Bulley was last seen on January 27 Credit: Lancashire Police

The device was found by a dog walker at around 9.35am, with Willow nearby and no sign of Ms Bulley.

Superintendent Sally Riley said police are "as sure as we can be that Nicola has not left the area where she was last seen, and that very sadly, for some reason, she has fallen into the water".

She said there was no evidence of third-party involvement or "anything untoward" happening to the missing mortgage advisor.

Friends of Ms Bulley have hit back at "inappropriate" speculation over her disappearance on social media, claiming it has caused hurt and distress.

Lancashire Police said a "key witness" has come forward "very quickly" after issuing an urgent appeal to trace a woman pushing a pram close to where Ms Bulley vanished.

Police have been attempting to trace Ms Bulley's movements since she was reported missing. Credit: PA

The force added: "We must stress that she was very much being treated as a witness and was one of many people in St Michael’s on Friday, January 27th.

"Our enquiries to find Nicola are extensive and will include speaking to as many members of the public as possible.

"The speculation and abuse on social media aimed at some people who are merely assisting our enquiry is totally unacceptable.

"We would urge people to remember that we are investigating the disappearance of Nicola, and the priority is Nicola and her family. We want to find her and provide answers to her family."

