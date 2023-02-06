At least 560 people were killed and hundreds are injured after a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria in the early hours of Monday.

The death toll is expected to rise as r escue workers and residents in several cities searched for survivors beneath dozens of collapsed buildings.

Millions of people across Turkey, Syria, Lebanon, Cyprus and Israel and even Cairo felt the earthquake which was centred about 60 miles from the Syrian border, just north of the city of Gaziantep, a major Turkish provincial capital of more than two million people.

People and emergency teams rescue a person on a stretcher from a collapsed building in Adana, Turkey. Credit: AP

Rescue workers said hospitals in the area were quickly filled with the injured.

Mosques around the region were being opened up as a shelter for people unable to return to damaged homes amid freezing temperatures. In Syria, t he earthquake brought new woes to the opposition-held regions around the province of Idlib packed with some four million people displaced from other parts of Syria by the country’s long civil war.

The region has been under siege for years, enduring frequent Russian and government airstrikes, and depends on aid from nearby Turkey for everything from food to medical supplies.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake shook central Turkey early on Monday and was followed by a strong aftershock. Credit: AP

“We fear that the deaths are in the hundreds,” Muheeb Qaddour, a doctor, said by phone from the town of Atmeh.

Raed Salah, the head of the White Helmets, the emergency organisation in opposition areas, said whole neighbourhoods were collapsed in some areas. At least 20 aftershocks followed, some hours later during daylight, the strongest measuring 6.6, Turkish authorities said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that “search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched” to the areas hit by the quake. “We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage,” he wrote. Stephen Hicks, a seismologist at University College London said the earthquake was the "by far the largest quake ever recorded in this region".Turkey's neighbour Greece and other countries in the region have offered to send immediate assistance to help with the rescue effort.

More follows...